Dense Fog Advisory Overnight Thru 7AM Saturday

From Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tony R Petrarca, here is your updated Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Futurecast:







OVERNIGHT THRU DAWN: Very mild and humid. Low clouds and dense fog, lows in the upper 40s.







SATURDAY: Early morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies. It will be another very mild day. Humid and breezy with a few showers possible in the mid to late afternoon. Highs 60-65. Better rain chances after dark



SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers turn widespread and heavier in the evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Showers end after midnight with cooler air rushing in on a gusty northwest breeze… Temperatures will be in the 50s early in the night and then dropping to the upper 30s by dawn.



SUNDAY: Clearing, brisk, and cooler... highs 45-50

MONDAY: A nice day! Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable…highs near 50.



TUESDAY: Sun to increasing clouds…chance of showers late day and night. High in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, mild and humid… highs in the 50s.



THURSDAY: Showers end early, clearing and still mild… highs near 51.

