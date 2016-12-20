Developers propose 459-unit apartment complex near Providence Place

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) – The Providence City Plan Commission is recommending approval of the master plan for a proposed apartment complex near Providence Place Mall.

The Carpionato Group is proposing the construction of a 459-unit apartment complex featuring 776 spaces of surface and structured parking.

The two five-story buildings would sit on an approximately 7-acre parcel of land on Harris Avenue between The 903 Apartments, Route 10 and ramps for I-95.

“We’re encouraged that there’s interest in investing in this part of the city,” said Robert Azar, deputy director of the Providence City Plan Commission. “It’s exciting to see.”

The land was formerly home to Providence Wholesale Fruit and Produce, a historic landmark that the developers say was ravaged by 17 fires and water damage so extensive that the city ordered it demolished.

A Carpionato official told Eyewitness News the company has been working behind the scenes on the project for several years and originally considered constructing a mixed-use building for offices and retail before deciding on residential units.

He said they believe the new apartments will cater to younger tenants looking for urban living with easy access to amenities, transportation, the Providence Place mall and downtown.

If the project receives the green light from the city, developers expect the building to be completed and available for rental in the fall of 2018.

An estimated cost of the project was not immediately available; the Carpionato official did not say how much the company plans to charge for rent.