Fire officials asking public to be extra cautious this season

Related Coverage Red Cross assisting 11 after Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department has asked citizens to be vigilant after two fires broke out in the same apartment building just days apart. Both were accidentally started in the kitchen, according to Investigator Paul Doughty.

“This time of year, people have a lot going on. It’s easy to forget something on the stove or misplace or not have your cigarette go into the ashtray. We urge everyone to pay extra attention,” stated Doughty.

No one was injured in December 13th or December 18th fires at the Charles Place apartments on Charles Street but 11 people were displaced.

Doughty said that the sprinkler systems kept the fires under control long enough for residents to be evacuated and firefighters could arrive. He also added that the smoke detectors were working in the building.

“Space heaters are one of the leading causes for winter time fires, as occupants and building occupants try to keep warm through alternative means, either because the heating systems failed or they need additional heating on really cold evenings,” Doughty said.

He explained it is because space heaters can tip over or come into contact with a combustible object.