Lawmakers hear testimony over UHIP issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The House Finance and Oversight Committees met on Tuesday night to hear testimony from those impacted by the problems created by the state’s UHIP system.

In more than 3 hours of testimony, a parade of providers warned the state that problems with UHIP are now putting people at risk.

The $364 million IT project riddled with problems that providers now say are having a direct impact on whether or not patients are getting care.

The Director of the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care, Nicholas Oliver, said things were so bad that he advised his members to stop accepting Medicaid patients and even discharge patients with outstanding reimbursements owed.

Oliver believes there are hundreds of home-bound Rhode Islanders unable to receive care from local providers because of the UHIP system backlogs.

State officials said that the Medicaid application process has actually been improved: since the system launched in mid-September, 1804 applications have been processed. The first nine months of the year prior to the UHIP launch, 1,688 applications were processed.

Another voice at the hearing was from a nursing home administrator who stated that her facility in Coventry was still expecting almost $1.5 million in pending Medicaid application.

“The food vendors have been after us a little bit,” she said. “We are prioritizing who we pay and when. Payroll is obviously first and then we kind of go from there. I think some of our providers, some of our vendors have been very good because they understand what’s happening in the state because they can turn on the news and see what’s happening. So they’ve been accommodating and I don’t know how much longer they can be that accommodating.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Elizabeth Roberts says she hears the concerns loud and clear, but those on the Oversight Committee seem to think the efforts to fix the numerous problems with the system are too little too late.

Representative and House Oversight Chair Patricia Serpa said, “It’s their job to solve these problems and they’ve been going on now since at least September and they’ve indicated it’s going to take several more months to solve them and it’s just unacceptable.”

Serpa also says she plans to hold another hearing on UHIP sometime next month.