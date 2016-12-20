Police recover costumes stolen from ‘Nutcracker’ production

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several costumes swiped from a local production of “The Nutcracker” have been recovered, Pawtucket Police announced Tuesday.

Providence Festival Ballet reported last month that more than 50 costumes were stolen from a warehouse in Pawtucket.

According to Maj. Tina Goncalves, detectives were contacted Tuesday by a Providence-area attorney, who stated his client had turned several costumes over to him to be surrendered to police.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that they were returned only a couple days after our shows, but I mean, I’m so happy to hear that they’re back,” said dancer Brenna DiFrancesco.

Goncalves did not specify which costumes were recovered.

The stolen items included the costume and mask for The Nutcracker and handmade tutus, including one of three tutus for the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Artistic Director Mischa Djuric said some costumes came back damaged, which is disappointing.

The show was put on as scheduled this past weekend at PPAC after costumes were shipped to Providence from nine ballet companies around the country.

These donations were “really heartwarming,” said dancer Kristen Evans, who was shocked by the generosity.

Investigators are now working to track down those responsible for the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Goncalves at (401) 727-9100 ext. 726.