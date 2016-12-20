Raimondo won’t commit yet to car tax cut in budget proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo shares House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s dislike of the car tax, but it remains to be seen if her budget proposal will reflect that feeling when it comes out next month.

On the campaign trail this year, Mattiello pledged to phase out the car tax over the next five years. If the state replaces all the revenue municipalities currently take in from the car tax, the cost to the state would be more than $200 million. Mattiello has suggested putting about $40 million toward the effort in the 2017-18 budget.

In a wide-ranging interview at the State House on Tuesday, Raimondo said her budget was “still in the works” and would not commit to putting a car-tax cut in the proposal, which is due to lawmakers on Jan. 19.

“It is ripe for reform and to be cut so I look forward to working with the legislature on figuring out a way to do it,” Raimondo said. “But … it’s $200 million that we have to find out of an already tight budget, so we just have to do it right.”

She said if her administration puts car tax relief into the budget, she wants it done so “nobody gets hurt.”

“It wasn’t that long ago that we had the highest unemployment rate in America,” she said. “We were doing painful cuts and I don’t want to go back to that.”

Mattiello was noticeably absent when Raimondo made two major jobs announcements in the past week, one with Fortune 100 company Johnson & Johnson and another with Virgin Pulse. His Senate counterpart Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed attended both.

“I think his priority is still creating jobs, and these are thousands of jobs for Rhode Islanders,” Raimondo said of the speaker. “I know he’s supportive of it and the good work that they did in the legislature to provide the incentives enabled these.”

Raimondo said Mattiello was invited but she didn’t know why he wasn’t there.

Asked about the speaker’s absence, Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman replied with a one-line email: “He had law office commitments.”

The full interview with Raimondo will air on Newsmakers the weekend of Dec. 31.

