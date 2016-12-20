Remembering those we’ve lost in 2016

Zsa Zsa Gabor, shown in this 1955 file photo, arrives at London Airport from Paris. Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home, her husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, said. She was 99. (AP Photo)

Gordie Tapp, a Canadian entertainer who played the character Cousin Clem on the TV show "Hee Haw" died Dec. 18, 2016. He was 94. (Rob Schmidt\Flickr Commons)

Craig Sager, the longtime NBA sideline reporter famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, has died after a batter with cancer, Turner Sports announced Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" and reality-TV star, shown in this 1992 photo, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 69 years old. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)

Astronaut John Glenn died Dec. 8, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Here, Glenn lies on a couch in his Hangar S quarters for a final suit check at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 27, 1962. (AP Photo)

Actress Florence Henderson, known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch," died November 24, 2016. Here, Henderson signs pictures of "The Brady Bunch" cast after receiving the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Fidel Castro died Nov. 25, 2016. He was 90 years old. Here, Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi/file)

Actor Ron Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as Ron Harris, the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective in the long-running cop comedy "Barney Miller," has died at age 71. Glass died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, of respiratory failure. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings died Nov. 18, 2016. Here, Jones performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. in 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Gwen Ifill, award-winning journalist and co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour," died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016. Here, Ifill, the moderator, listens during the vice presidential debate in St. Louis on Oct. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Don Emmert, Pool)

Rocker Leon Russell died November 13, 2016. Here, he performs during his joint concert with Elton John at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Robert Vaughn, one of Hollywood's most widely respected young actors who starred as the adventure hero Napoleon Solo in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in 1964 died November 11, 2016. (AP Photo)

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died in his sleep on Nov. 7, 2016 after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home. Here, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Arnold Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as "The King," died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Author Gloria Naylor died September 28, 2016. Here, she poses at her home in New York City, Oct. 9, 1992. (AP Photo/Tom Keller)

Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed early Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident near Miami Beach, Florida. He was 25. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

American playwright Edward Albee, known for works such as The Zoo Story, The Sandbox and A Delicate Balance, died Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. She was 47. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

American actress, author and drag performer Brenda Dale Knox, known professionally as The Lady Chablis, died Sept. 8, 2016, at a Savannah hospital. She was 59. (AP Photo/John Hayes)

Gene Wilder, shown in character as he films Tri Star Pictures’ “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” with Richard Pryor in 1989, died Aug. 29, 2016. He was 83. (AP Photo)

Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel died Aug. 28, 2016. He won the first Latin Grammy Award of his long career posthumously on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

3 Doors Down member Matt Roberts was found dead of an overdose on August 20, 2016. Here, Roberts arrives at the BMI Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, according to the Facebook page for The McLaughlin Group. He was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

David Huddleson, a character actor best known for portraying titular roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "Santa Claus: The Movie," died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. He was 85. (Sarah C. Koeppe via AP)

Youree Dell Harris, an American television personality best known as Miss Cleo, a spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call service from 1997 to 2003, died July 26, 2016 at age 57. (Credit: WikiCommons)

Garry Marshall, "Pretty Woman" director and "Happy Days" creator, died on July 19, 2016. He was 81. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died July 2, 2016. Here, Wiesel speaks at the 20th anniversary of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history , died June 28, 2016. She was 64. (AP)

Buddy Ryan, the NFL coach and mastermind of two Super Bowl defenses, died at age 82 on June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Cunningham, a longtime fashion photographer for The New York Times known for taking pictures of everyday people on the streets in New York, died on Saturday, June 25, 2016, after suffering a stroke. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Appalachian music patriarch Ralph Stanley, who helped expand and popularize the bluegrass sound, died June 23, 2016 at age 89. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)

Anton Yelchin, a rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, was killed by his own car as it rolled down his driveway on June 19, 2016. He was 27. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Ann Morgan Guilbert, beloved as the next-door neighbor on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and seen recently on CBS’ comedy “Life in Pieces,” died of cancer on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. She was 87. (CBS via AP)

Christina Grimmie, who appeared on NBC's "The Voice," was shot, killed by crazed fan after a show in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, June, 11, 2016. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe died June 10, 2016 at age 88. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” played more than 1,700 games in the NHL and scored more than 800 goals. He also led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. (AP Photo/Crown Media United States, Andrew Eccles)

Kimbo Slice, the bearded street fighter who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died June 6, 2016. He was 42. This May 31, 2008 file photo shows Slice, right, battling James Thompson during an EliteXC heavyweight bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died June 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo)

Actor Alan Young of the "Mister Ed" television series died Thursday, May 19, 2016. He was 96. In this July 31, 1997 file photo, Young poses with Mister Ed-For-A-Day, "Champagne," a 13-year-old Palomino mare, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)

Morley Safer, of CBS's "60 Minutes," died May 19, 2016. He was 84. In this photo, Safer attends the 2011 CBS Upfront party on Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Guy Clark died May, 17 2016 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 74 and had been in poor health. In this Sept. 2012 file photo, Clark appears at the 11th annual Americana Honors & Awards. Clark penned such country hits as "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting for a Train." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Billy Paul, center, the soul singer best known for the No. 1 hit ballad “Me and Mrs. Jones," died Sunday, April 24, 2016, at his home in Blackwood, N.J. He was 80. (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III, File)

Pop superstar Prince, who was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57. (AP Photo)

Chyna, the WWE star who in the 1990s became one of the best-known and most-popular female professional wrestlers in history, died on April 20, 2016. Chyna's real name was Joan Marie Laurer. She was 46. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Doris Roberts, the spunky actress known for her role on CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond," died in her sleep on April 18, 2016. She was 90. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Kenny Baker, who portrayed the R2-D2 in the first Star Wars movie, died Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81. Here, Baker signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, billed as the world's biggest Star Wars party, in 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

David Gest, a music producer, reality TV star and former husband of Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday, April 12, 2016 at a London hotel. He was 62. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file)

Merle Haggard, seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 in Chicago, died April 6, 2016, on his 79th birthday. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Actress Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a child at the start of an acting career that continued through her adulthood, died Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69. In this Aug. 17, 2004 file photo, Duke is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Garry Shandling died March 24, 2016. Here, Shandling arrives at the Fulfillment Fund Stars 2009 Benefit Gala honoring writer/director Judd Apatow in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Joe Garagiola died March 23, 2016. Garagiola is shown during his last game as a broadcaster before retiring on April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg, a masterful lyricist whose witty wordplay was a linchpin of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, died Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from complications resulting from diabetes. He was 45. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, FIle)

Keith Emerson, founding member and keyboardist of the rock band Emerson, was found dead in his Santa Monica condominium by his longtime partner early on March 11, 2016. His death was ruled a suicide after an autopsy revealed he shot himself in the head. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

Singer, songwriter and conductor Frank Sinatra Jr. passed away at the age of 72 on March 16, 2016. His cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

George Martin, the man known as the "Fifth Beatle," died March 8, 2016. Martin produced all the Beatles' records from their first hit "Love Me Do" in 1962. (AP Photo/Barry Batchelor)

Former first lady Nancy Reagan's death was announced March 6, 2016. She is shown here speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington in 2009 during a ceremony to unveil the Ronald Reagan statue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Joey Martin Feek, left, and Rory Lee Feek, of the country music duo Joey and Rory, are seen on Thursday April 23, 2009, in Los Angeles. Joey died after a very public battle with cancer at the age of 40 on March 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Author Pat Conroy passed away on March 4, 2016 at age 70. In this May 16, 2014, file photo, Conroy speaks to a crowd during a ceremony at the Hollings Library in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File)

Author Harper Lee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "To kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016 at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Vanity, the singer and actress born Denise Matthews, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at a hospital in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas. Here, Scalia speaks at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. on March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BMX rider Dave Mirra died in Greenville, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2016 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 41. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Maurice White, the founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire, died at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Paul Kantner, a founding singer and guitarist for the rock band Jefferson Airplane, died Jan. 28, 2016. Pictured from left are Marty Balin, lead singer, songwriter and founder; Grace Slick, vocalist; Spencer Dryden, drummer; Paul Kantner, electric guitar and vocalist; Jorma Kaukonen, lead guitarist, vocalist and songwriter; and Jack Casady, bass guitarist. (AP Photo)

Character actor Abe Vigoda died January 26, 2016 in his sleep. He was 94. In this photo, Vigoda attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, died Jan. 18, 2016. In this picture, Frey performs at the 12th Annual Starkey Hearing Foundation "So The World May Hear" Gala on Saturday, August 4, 2012 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

Dan Haggerty, the actor who played TV’s popular bushy bearded mountain man Grizzly Adams in the 1970s hit show "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams" died Jan. 15, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo)

Rene Angelil, the husband and manager of Celine Dion, died in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73 and had battled throat cancer. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press via AP, File)

British actor Alan Rickman, star of stage and screen, died Jan. 14, 2016 after complications from cancer. Rickman is known for several memorable roles, including Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. (AP Photo)