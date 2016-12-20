Red Sox deal Clay Buchholz to Phillies

Related Coverage Reports: Red Sox acquire lefthander Chris Sale

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox have traded veteran starter Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies, the team confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday.

The team will receive minor league second baseman Josh Tobias in return.

The #RedSox today traded RHP Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league 2B Josh Tobias. pic.twitter.com/q6qj4cHaR6 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 20, 2016

The Sox owed Buchholz $13.5 million after picking up his option for 2017, so getting that money off the books may have been the team’s primary motivation for the move.

Buchholz, 32, became expendable after Boston acquired ace Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox earlier this month, adding to a pitching staff that also included starters Rick Porcello, David Price, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Steven Wright.

Buchholz came up through the Red Sox farm system after being drafted by the team in 2005. He made his debut in Boston in 2007 before memorably throwing a no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles in his second career start.

The right-hander struggled in 2016, twice being relegated to the bullpen. He pitched well down the stretch though, winning four of his last five starts, ultimately ending the season with an 8-10 record and a 4.78 ERA.

