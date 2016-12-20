Top execs form new business group to boost Rhode Island

Related Coverage 12 things to know about the big new Brookings report on RI’s economy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A group of Rhode Island’s most powerful CEOs has launched an independent nonprofit organization that will focus on economic growth in the state, Eyewitness News has learned.

The Partnership for Rhode Island filed its incorporation papers with the Rhode Island secretary of state’s office on Dec. 16, listing Hasbro President and CEO Brian Goldner, CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo and IGT Global Solutions Chairman Don Sweitzer as its directors. (IGT was formerly GTECH.)

“Partnership for Rhode Island will work to advance our state’s long-term competitiveness by focusing on business attraction and business attractiveness to make Rhode Island a leading state for investment and job creation,” Julie Duffy, a spokesperson for Hasbro, told Eyewitness News. “The Partnership will also tackle systemic challenges that have historically held back our state’s economic growth, and will work to achieve lasting improvement in the state’s economy by collaborating with business and civic leaders.”

Duffy said the 501(c)3 nonprofit is a non-partisan entity.

The partnership’s creation was recommended in a Brookings Institution report on Rhode Island’s economy commissioned by Gov. Gina Raimondo and issued earlier this year. The report suggested that Rhode Island leaders should form a nonprofit and an affiliate partnership fund “focused on facilitating strategic, cross-sector collaborations that strengthen the state’s economy and improve access to opportunity and quality of life for all Rhode Islanders.”

A spokesperson for Raimondo did not respond to a request for comment Monday or Tuesday.

Duffy said Rhode Island Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg would join Goldner, Merlo and Sweitzer as an initial officer of the partnership, with Goldner as president, Merlo as vice president, Sweitzer as secretary and Steinberg as treasurer. She said the group will serve up to three years. The rest of the board and an executive director will be named in 2017.

Duffy said the new organization is modeled after similar organizations in Massachusetts and New York.

A Boston Globe report earlier this year called the Bay State entity, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, the state’s “most powerful business group,” highlighting its influence over major policy decisions there. The Partnership for New York City has played a similar role in New York; R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor previously worked for the organization.

Providence economic development director Mark Huang and Raimondo chief of staff Brett Smiley are listed as directors of a similarly named group, the Partnership for Future Greater Providence, which filed incorporation records earlier this year. It’s unclear if the Providence group will work closely with the Partnership for Rhode Island.

Hinckley Allen, a prominent Providence law firm, filed the partnership’s incorporation papers. An attorney for the firm didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan