Traffic moving again after I-95 tractor trailer crash is cleared

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — State Police have cleared a crash on I-95 in Richmond. At approximately 6:30 a.m., tractor trailer jack-knifed in the northbound lanes near exit 3A with the cab of the truck appearing to strike the concrete median.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation reports all travel lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, and is advising drivers seek alternate routes. Authorities were diverting traffic around the crash through the Welcome Center.

State Police say the injuries related to the crash are non life-threatening injuries. The cause remains under investigation.