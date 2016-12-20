Woman accused of stealing church donations

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman made the sign of the cross — an act of blessing, or of prayer — while a surveillance camera watched at the Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly.

Westerly Police said Tuesday morning that Darlene Kripps was arrested on theft charges for allegedly stealing from the church’s donation boxes. Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi said the surveillance video revealed her using a long wire to fish money out of two boxes designed to collect donations for those who wish to light candles in prayer.

A church employee had recognized the woman as someone who’d been at the church before. In the video, she wore a hooded coat and glasses.

The cash had been taken Saturday morning. On Monday, Rev. Capoverdi posted surveillance photos on Facebook, asking Westerly neighbors to help identify the woman.

Police then posted the arrest notice Tuesday.

Westerly Police Capt. Shawn Lacey said Kripps was arrested on Saturday.

Kripps, 52, was charged with larceny under $1,500, according to Lacey. She was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 6.

At most, $15 was stolen, the pastor said. “I felt like I needed to pray for her if she’s that desperate, and I told the parishioners, too, that we need to pray for her as well.”

In fact, the church already gives alms to people who need it; they just need to make a request. Last year, the church gave away more than $90,000 in assistance, paying for things like groceries and other bills.