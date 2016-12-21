A winter celebration at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Enjoy free admission to Roger Williams Park Zoo through December 31st!

Jen Rudolph, Manager of Ambassador Animal Programs, and Diane Nahabedian, Director of Marketing and PR, join us with their hedgehog friend to talk about the Winter Celebration at the Zoo.

As part of the celebration, families can enter the zoo free of charge through the end of 2016.

In that same holiday spirit, Roger Williams Park Zoo is asking those who are able to bring a non-perishable food item and/ or an article of warm clothing for the zoo to donate to local organizations upon their visit.