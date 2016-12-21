Agreement ratified between union and Women & Infants Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An agreement between Women & Infants Hospital and union workers was ratified Tuesday night.

The new 4-year agreement passed overwhelmingly. Only 6 of the more than 900 health care workers voted against it.

Negotiations began in September, and the previous collective bargaining agreement had expired 3 weeks ago.

The union members had threatened to go on strike but the hospital announced that both sides reached a tentative agreement last Friday.

The agreement includes job training, a 2% pay raise for all employees every year and strong job security, including a promise that anyone who has worked at the hospital for more than 4 years cannot be laid off.

Union Executive Vice President Patrick Quinn said, ” We made some significant advances in our wages, benefits, and working conditions to help ensure a better future for both staff and patients at Women & Infants Hospital. Health care workers know that they are stronger when they are united together.”

Union members say the agreement moves the hospital forward on safe staffing, good jobs and quality care.