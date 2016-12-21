Car struck by bullet on 495, driver unharmed

MILFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man’s car was struck by a bullet while driving on Rt 495 in Massachusetts Monday evening.

James Perelli of Cumberland was heading home on 495 South in the Milford area, when a bullet went flying through his windshield and became lodged somewhere inside the car, just missing him.

Thankfully, he was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

Perelli says the bullet landed in a seat where his wife or child sometimes sit.

“I was going under a bridge, I thought it was a rock or chunk of ice hit the front of the car”, said Perelli.

Police say they can’t confirm whether it was a random stray bullet or not.

In the meantime, Perelli says he will continue his usual driving routine and plans to pay extra attention to everything around him.