Crews put out Seekonk fire; infant sent to hospital as a precaution

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters from multiple communities worked to put out flames that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a home in Seekonk.

The fire started at about 3:30 p.m. at 151 Allen Avenue.

“First arriving companies encountered heavy smoke coming from the house,” said Seekonk Fire Chief Michael Healy. “The first crew entered through the garage door, which was open. They encountered heavy fire in the basement area.”

Two adults, a young child, and two dogs were able to escape to safety, according to Healy. A cat was resuscitated at the scene.

Healy said the infant was exposed to smoke and transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital as a precaution. The chief said the child appeared to be OK.

The home belongs to the Chair of the Seekonk Board of Selectmen.

According to Healy, they had to call in mutual aid from Rehoboth, East Providence, and Barrington because the rural stretch of road is outside of their water district.

“We were about maybe a quarter of a tank left when Rehoboth got here with about 3,000 gallons of water to help us,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Healy said a wood stove could be to blame.

“Earlier in the day, they had ignited a wood stove in the basement. It had been burning for a couple of hours,” he said. “We’re not sure if that could possibly be the cause of the fire.”

No firefighters were injured while battling the flames.