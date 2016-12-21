Dartmouth officer accused of abusing his girlfriend on paid leave

DARTMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth officer is on paid administrative leave after his girlfriend accused him of being verbally and physically abusive.

Court documents identify the officer as Joshua Luis.

“The officer has been removed from the privileges here at the station and his rights to be a police officer and exercise his rights as a police officer are suspended,” stated Dartmouth Police Chief Robert Szala.

His department began an investigation after a woman walked into the station to place a complaint on Friday.

According to an affidavit filed in the New Bedford District Court, the girlfriend of Luis, 25, said he was abusive on at least ten occasions over the last year. At one point, she said that he tried to suffocate her with a pillow.

She wrote, “When he had gotten off of me, I yelled at him that I was done and had had enough of him pushing me around. He told me to go ahead and cry to my dad but no one will believe me, a low life piece of [expletive], over a cop.”

At another point in time, he pulled a gun on her, threatened to kill her, and also pointed it at himself saying that he would kill himself if she left him, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, the girlfriend was granted a restraining order. Luis made a similar claim that she abused him and needed a restraining order but the judge denied him.

Luis has not been criminally charged.

Eyewitness News reached out to Luis at his home for a comment, but he didn’t answer the door.