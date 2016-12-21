Don’t panic: 7 Last-minute gift ideas

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Whether you procrastinated too long and now your family’s holiday celebration is just days away or you received a gift from someone you hadn’t included on your shopping list, we’ve got you covered. Here are some great last-minute gift ideas that no one will ever suspect you actually bought at the last minute:

Sock of the Month Club: Each month a new pair of uniquely designed, USA-made socks will be delivered to their door, make them smile, and remind them of what a great gift giver you are.

Membership to the Delta Sky Club: For the person who’s always traveling.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription. Half bag (6oz) of a changing selection of Blends whole bean coffee, delivered every other week.

Amazon Prime Subscription: Perfect for anyone on your list who doesn’t have Amazon Prime: There is literally no better gift than a subscription to Amazon Prime.

News Subscription: Get them a subscription to their local paper, or a newsmagazine you know they’ll enjoy.

A Gift Card: You can find tons of great deals from an online gift card marketplace like Rasie.com. Right now, Raise is offering a deal that gives you an extra 3, 4 and 5 percent off select brands with code LASTCALL.

Charitable Donation in their name: Make a loved one smile by making a difference in their honor! Pick a cause you know they care the most about and make it personal. If you’re not sure what would mean the most to them, get them a Good Card from Charitynavigator.org. You pick the donation amount, but the recipient gets to pick the charity.