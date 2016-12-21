Family, pets unharmed after North Kingstown house fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rescue crews responded to the scene of an early morning house fire in North Kingstown.

The flames broke out Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. on Railroad Avenue in the Slocum section of town. The home sustained significant damage, but the family and their pets were all able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not believed to have been sparked by the family’s Christmas tree. The family’s Christmas presents were not in the house when the fire started.

The Red Cross responded to the scene, but the family plans to stay with relatives who live nearby for the time being.