First Gentleman discusses Prepare RI

Any parent who’s ever sent their child to college will attest to the fact that it can be quite an expensive endeavor, so it’s great to know about a new program that helps to reduce some of the costs even before your child leaves high school.

First Gentleman Andy Moffit, joined us on set Wednesday to discuss Governor Raimondo’s Prepare RI program, which provides funding for qualifying students to take college courses from Rhode Island’s public higher education institutions as part of their high school requirements at no cost to the student or family.

Information is available at the Prepare RI website.

