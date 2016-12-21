Giving the gift of travel this NYE

As people get ready to ring in 2017, Travelzoo wants travelers to know that it’s not too late to book a getaway. Senior Editor Gabe Saglie shared tips and deals on “The Rhode Show” Wednesday morning.

Travelzoo’s Top Tips for NYE Travel

o Stay longer: In hot spots like NYC and Vegas, where prices for 12/30 and 12/31 will skyrocket, pricing can be dramatically lower in the days that follow, so extend your vacation

o Watch the blackouts: restrictions will abound so read the fine print

o Go spa: for a quieter NYE, look at promotions at spa destinations near and far

o Go big: w/business travel down, look for bargains in big cities around NYE

o Go far: take advantage of the stronger dollar against foreign currencies

o Fly wisely: Best fares on Jan. 1 and Jan. 4th onward

Travelzoo Deals

The Renwick, NYC

• Brand new 4-Star hotel in Manhattan’s Midtown East

• Built in 1928 and completely renovated in 2015, this historic building has hosted John Steinbeck, Thomas Mann and F. Scott Fitzgerald

• Walking distance from Grand Central, Bryant Park and the Empire State Building

 $459/nt. over NYE

• Rate drops to $259 on Jan. 2

Hotel Allegro, Chicago

• Whimsical 4-Star hotel located in the heart of downtown Chicago’s theater district

• Property dates back to 1926 but underwent a $15 million revamp last year

• Complimentary wine hour every night at 5pm

 $144/nt. over NYE

• Surrounding dates at $99/nt. (60% off)

The Venetian, Las Vegas

• Famous luxury 5-star resort right on the Vegas Strip

• Onsite: 120,000-square-foot casino, Spa Canyon Ranch Club (one of the largest spas in the world), world-class shopping and celeb dining (including CUT by Wolfgang Puck)

• This all-suite resort also has some of the Strip’s largest rooms w/sunken living rooms & marble bathrooms

o $474 over NYE

 Rate drops to $169 on Jan. 2

Fairmont San Francisco, San Francisco

• Landmark 5-star luxury hotel perched atop ritzy Nob Hill

• Hotel is only spot in the city where all cable car lines meet — easy access to Union Square/the Embarcadero

• Visit the hotel’s world-famous tiki bar, the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar

o $360/nt. over NYE

 Rate drops to $199/nt. – w/parking – on Jan. 2

The Grosvenor Hotel

• Grand 19th century hotel known for its impressive French Renaissance-inspired décor

• Hotel is walking distance of Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Park, the Houses of Parliament & Big Ben

• Property is next door to London Victoria & it has its own private entrance to the station

o $459/nt. over NYE

 Rate drops to $182 on Jan. 2

Visit Travelzoo.com to book these deals.