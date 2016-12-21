In the Kitchen: Nonna’s Chunky Prezza Baccalà

Personal Chef Ezio Gentile joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make his Nonna’s Chunky Prezza Baccalà.
- 10 oz Baccala fillets (280 g)
- 1 1/2 White Onions cut into chunks
- 2 medium Yellow Potatoes cubed
- 10 Black or Kalamata Olives sliced
- 10 Cherry Tomatoes cut in half
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh Oregano
- 3 tsp. chopped fresh Parsley
- 1 pinch of fresh Rosemary
- 2 chopped Garlic Cloves
- 4 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 3/4 cup White Wine (180 ml )
- 3/4 cup Water (180 ml)
Directions:
- Rinse and soak the baccalà fillet in cold water for between 24-48 hours before you are due to cook it, changing the water 3 times.
- Rinse the baccalà and dry it on paper towels.
- Mix together the onion, parsley, rosemary and garlic and saute in the olive oil in a large frying pan or skillet.
- Cut the fish into small pieces and saute in the herbs and onion. Continue cooking and add the white wine.
- Add cherry tomatoes, sliced olives and oregano and simmer gently for 10 minutes.
- Add the potato pieces and water, cover and continue cooking until potatoes are almost tender.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and finish cooking uncovered to reduce liquid for about 4 minutes.