In the Kitchen: Nonna’s Chunky Prezza Baccalà

The Rhode Show Published: Updated:
chunky-pezza-baccala-small

Personal Chef Ezio Gentile joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make his Nonna’s Chunky Prezza Baccalà.

Ingredients:pezza baccala ingredients

  • 10 oz Baccala fillets (280 g)
  • 1 1/2 White Onions cut into chunks
  • 2 medium Yellow Potatoes cubed
  • 10 Black or Kalamata Olives sliced
  • 10 Cherry Tomatoes cut in half
  • 1 tsp. chopped fresh Oregano
  • 3 tsp. chopped fresh Parsley
  • 1 pinch of fresh Rosemary
  • 2 chopped Garlic Cloves
  • 4 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 3/4 cup White Wine (180 ml )
  • 3/4 cup Water (180 ml)

Directions:

  1. Rinse and soak the baccalà fillet in cold water for between 24-48 hours before you are due to cook it, changing the water 3 times.
  2. Rinse the baccalà and dry it on paper towels.
  3. Mix together the onion, parsley, rosemary and garlic and saute in the olive oil in a large frying pan or skillet.
  4. Cut the fish into small pieces and saute in the herbs and onion. Continue cooking and add the white wine.
  5. Add cherry tomatoes, sliced olives and oregano and simmer gently for 10 minutes.
  6. Add the potato pieces and water, cover and continue cooking until potatoes are almost tender.
  7. Add salt and pepper to taste and finish cooking uncovered to reduce liquid for about 4 minutes.


Related Posts