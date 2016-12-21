Infant born in RI with travel-related Zika virus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A child was born in Rhode Island with the Zika virus, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.

According to the health department, the case of Zika was determined to be travel-related, meaning the transmission of the virus from a mosquito happened in an area of the world that has active transmission.

Health officials said Zika is spread primarily through bites from infected mosquitoes, but it can also be spread sexually.

“The baby doesn’t need to be isolated or anything because there’s no risk that the baby’s going to transmit it to anyone else,” said Daniela Quillam from the Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology.

Several cases of Zika have been confirmed in Rhode Island this year, all of which were found to be travel-associated.