Pen maker announces plans to relocate, expand

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A company founded in Rhode Island is not only staying here, they’re also expanding here.

A.T. Cross was looking the relocate, but the state fought hard to keep the 170 year old company in the Ocean State.

“When we were making this decision, we did talk to a few governors [from] around the northeast,” said Robert Baird, A.T. Cross CEO. “I’ve got to put accolades to Governor Raimondo and her staff. They wanted to keep us in Rhode Island.”

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation approved $1.9 million in tax credits, which was a major reason why the company chose Providence as a place to expand to.

The company manufactures fine writing instruments like pens.

A.T. Cross currently employs 105 people but they’re looking to add another 35 jobs.

“Every job matters, every family matters and it does add up,” said Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The company is looking to fully relocate from Lincoln to it’s new Providence location on Promenade Street.