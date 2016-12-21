Operation Stand Down RI, other agencies help homeless vet and his six kids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran and his six children have finally made it to Providence after trying to get home from Texas for weeks. The family made it to Pennsylvania but then found themselves stranded and homeless.

That was when Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, Helping Hand and State Police stepped in.

“We just reached out to the military and they came through really big time,” said Stephen Hicks, at Kennedy Plaza on Wednesday morning. Hicks and his kids had spent the last 25 hours on a bus.

“The kids were very well behaved. Obviously, it’s a testament to him being a father. He’s doing a nice job with what he got and we’re here to help them out with everything they need,” said Bill Jamieson from Operation Stand Down RI.

They will be staying with family while Hicks searches for work.

Hicks served for 18 months in Iraq.

Walt Buteau will have more about what the family has gone through to get home Friday during Street Stories.