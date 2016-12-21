Petty expects to play against Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty says his bruised chest is feeling better and he expects to play Saturday at New England.

Petty was injured last Saturday night when he was sandwiched by Miami’s Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a 28-yard pass to Robby Anderson on the first play of the fourth quarter of New York’s 34-13 loss.

X-rays at the stadium were negative, as was a CT scan Monday.

After watching film of the play, Petty says Tuesday that he was surprised he wasn’t injured worse because of the impact — and the fact the hit came from “two of probably the strongest dudes I’ve ever been around.”

Coach Todd Bowles says the Jets will monitor Petty throughout the week, but he will start against the Patriots if he continues to show improvement.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.