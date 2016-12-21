Police capture suspect in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man accused of shooting his ex-wife’s boyfriend has been captured after more than two weeks on the run.

According to Providence police, Alberto Rivera was located in Brockton and taken into custody.

Detectives say Rivera broke into his ex-wife’s home on Lowell Avenue in Providence in the middle of the night and shot her boyfriend as he stepped in front of the woman.

The shooting, which landed the victim in critical condition, happened as Rivera’s two daughters were nearby.

“It shows the mindset of this man, to do that with his children in the room,” Providence Police Major David Lapatin said earlier this month.

Rivera, 41, appeared in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday to answer to a probation violation. Providence police said they’ll pick up him in Massachusetts after the Christmas holiday.

Police said Rivera was also wanted for allegedly assaulting a Cranston police officer during a traffic stop in September.