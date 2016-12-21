Police urge holiday travelers to not drive while distracted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a record number of holiday travelers expected to hit the road for Christmas this week, police and state officials are renewing their push to prevent impaired driving.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements’ message on Wednesday was simple: “distracted driving is dangerous.”

AAA anticipates 103 million Americans will travel for Christmas, 93 million of which will be by car.

Officials say distracted driving causes more than 1,000 injuries each year. The number of citations issued more than doubled in 2016, according to Rhode Island State Police, with more than 550 handed out so far.

“Our General Assembly clearly identified that looking at a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle, even if it’s a GPS device – and I want to say that clearly even if it’s a GPS device, if your eyes are off the road, if you are distracted, you are a danger to this community and to the citizens of our state, and that’s unlawful,” said William Guglietta, Chief Magistrate of the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.

Click here to read the full statute on impaired and distracted driving in Rhode Island.