PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local nightclub is ordered to close for 10 days, following a recent stabbing.

The Providence Board of Licenses said that Euphoria Lounge must close from January 5th through the 7th.

They had already been closed for seven days, following the November attack outside of the nightclub on Union Street.

Euphoria Lounge was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.