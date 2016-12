PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bear.

Bear is 9 years old and looking for a home for the holidays. The shelter says he’s an experienced cuddler and head-butter.

Bear is very healthy, but he’s on a prescription diet in order to maintain his urinary health, according to PARL.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Bear or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.