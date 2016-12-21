Stabbing victim remembered as suspect remains at large

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the search for the main suspect continues, the friends and family of a stabbing murder victim in East Providence gather to remember his life.

Jasper Williams, 24, died in the hospital last week after being stabbed on December 10.

Wednesday night, a small crowd gathered with candles at the corner of Lyon and Warren Avenue where Williams was stabbed.

Family members described Williams as a good man and didn’t deserve it. He leaves behind a young son, that he will now never see graduate, said Aleca Williams, the victim’s mother.

“Normally when you get a phone call at an odd hour of the evening, you know that it’s usually not good news,” said Gerald Perkins, the victim’s uncle.

Also on Wednesday, police released another mug shot of suspect James Stevens, 29, to show him with his hair down.

Stevens’ car was found but he remains at large.

“James just let it go, just surrender and give up,” said the victim’s mother.

It is unclear whether there was a motive. According to Williams’ mother, he was charged in a double stabbing in 2012 but this is not retaliation. She also said that her son didn’t know the suspect.