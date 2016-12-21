‘The 12 Drinks of Christmas’ Part 3

“The 12 Drinks of Christmas” is back, presented this year by Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and DeWolf Tavern.
Nick, Ron, and Pete Cardi join DeWolf Tavern Beverage Manager Sandy Standish as she prepares holiday “mocktails” and Chef/Owner Sai.
Wednesday’s Drinks:
Swans a Swimming South
Coco Lopez
Cream
Vanilla syrup
Toasted coconut garnish
Mint Chocolate Maid a Milkshake
Chocolate chip mint ice cream
Sugar
Milk
Chocolate ganache
Vanilla bean whipped cream
Dancing Ladies Sangria
Chilled apple cider
Cinnamon simple syrup
Diced apples
Sugared cranberries
Do you have an original mocktail recipe? You could win $500 to Cardi’s Furniture & $100 to DeWolf Tavern! Enter it here: http://wpri.com/2016/11/30/contest-the-12-drinks-of-christmas/