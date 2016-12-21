Video of Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest released

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WPRI) — Police have released body-cam footage of NFL player Michael Floyd’s arrest on drunk driving charges in Arizona.

Floyd was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on Thursday, a day after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

He traveled with the Patriots to Denver last weekend but did not dress for the game.

Arizona released the 2012 first-round pick after he was arrested in Scottsdale on charges of DUI and failure to obey a police officer.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick discussed the incident after signing Floyd.

“We are aware of the situation. We’ll see how it goes,” said Belichick. “He’s a player we haven’t had before so look forward to working with him.”

Floyd was previously arrested for DUI in 2011 while he was playing for Notre Dame.