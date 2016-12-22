Driver dies after fiery crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver was pronounced dead after a fiery crash on I-95 South overnight.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the crash took place just before 3 a.m. Thursday near the Route 146 merge in Providence.

Police said troopers arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. After putting out the fire, crews determined the sole occupant of the vehicle had died.

The driver’s identity is being withheld as police continue to investigate.

The crash shut down a portion of the highway as crews worked to clear the scene, but all lanes have since reopened.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Police said it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 146 when it failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, cut across the grass shoulder and struck a concrete barrier and a construction message board. The vehicle then traveled across all four lanes of I-95 and crashed into the jersey barrier.

Police are investigating whether other impairments were involved. They said it’s unclear whether or not the driver was wearing a seat belt.

It was the second of two fatal crashes on I-95 South overnight. Less than two hours earlier, a 30-year-old Providence man died after crashing his vehicle near the Smithfield Avenue exit in Pawtucket.

State police also announced they arrested four drivers on DUI charges overnight, one of whom was traveling the wrong way on I-95 in Pawtucket and whose BAC was found to be more than twice the legal limit.