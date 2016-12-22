Bryant Falls to Dartmouth, 75-69

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Guilien Smith scored 29 points with five 3-pointers, both career highs, and Dartmouth used a late 11-0 run to defeat Bryant on Thursday.

Trailing 59-56 after Bryant’s Ikenna Ndugba hit a 3-pointer with 6:50 to play, the Big Green charged back. Ian Sistare made two free throws before Evan Boudreaux’s 3-point play at 5:56 put Dartmouth ahead. Smith, Wesley Dickinson and Miles Wright scored before Marcel Pettway’s layup ended the Bulldogs’ drought at 3:41, making it 67-61.

Smith had a clutch bucket with 2:10 to play and two free throws by Dickinson at 41 seconds kept the lead at eight.

Wright had 16 points and eight rebounds and Boudreaux had 14 and nine as Dartmouth (2-9) won its second straight after opening the season with nine-straight losses, its worse start to open a season in 49 years.

Ndugba had 18 points, a career-best, and Nisre Zouzoua 15 for Bryant (3-9), which, coming off a 10-day break, lost its fourth straight.

