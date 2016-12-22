Acushnet holding CO detector drive in 9-year-old’s honor

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Members of the Acushnet Elementary School community gathered Thursday to remember their friend, Collin Lopes, and to raise awareness of the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Colin and his father, Joseph, died two weeks ago from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their Acushnet home. Investigators believe the home’s furnace was the primary source.

“We are all grieving,” said Acushnet Superintendent Stephen Donovan.

Collin was just 9 years old when he died and now his classmates are coming together to make a difference through a carbon monoxide detector drive.

Donation bins are going to be placed throughout the community. So far, more than 100 donations have been accepted.

“We will give you one of the donated carbon monoxide detectors and we’ll even install it for you,” said Acushnet Fire Chief Kevin Gallagher.

In addition, the department is also giving out information about detectors.

You can also find more carbon monoxide information on the National Fire Protection Association’s website.

Eyewitness News is told the drive will continue through Collin’s birthday, which is Jan. 31.