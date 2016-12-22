Disney on Ice returns to the Dunk

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they travel to the timeless worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and the number-one-animated feature film of all time, Frozen, in Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure!

Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a colorful set that captures all four unique worlds. Upbeat music, lovable characters and unforgettable moments make this an experience families will cherish forever!

Celebrate some of the most memorable Disney tales and landscapes with all your favorite characters in one fun-filled ice production at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Disney on Ice performer Lisa Moore, joined us on set to tell us more about the upcoming performance at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, December 28th to January 1st.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »