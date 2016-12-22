Police ID victim of fatal I-95 crash

Related Coverage Driver dies after fiery crash on I-95 in Providence

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man died overnight following a single-car crash on I-95 in Pawtucket.

According to Rhode Island State Police, troopers responded at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the southbound lanes near the Smithfield Avenue exit and arrived to find a vehicle in the grass shoulder.

The driver – identified as Virtolino Lima, 30 – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Police said it appeared Lima was driving at a high rate of speed then lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the grass and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to go airborne. It then came to rest after striking a pole.

Lima was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The fatal crash was the first of two on the same stretch of road overnight. Another driver, who has not yet been identified, crashed just before 3 a.m. Thursday on I-95 South near the Route 146 merge and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police also announced they arrested four drivers on DUI charges overnight, one of whom was traveling the wrong way on I-95 in Pawtucket and whose BAC was found to be more than twice the legal limit.