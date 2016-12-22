Get Ready for The Frozen Clam Plunge!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NiRoPe, Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi along with Jo-Anne Schofield from The Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership.

Nick and Ron shared details on an amazing sheets and pillow deal currently going on at Cardi’s while Jo-Anne gave us info on The 6th Annual Frozen Clam Plunge; a great way to kick-off 2017!

For more on the Plunge, and to register visit: http://mentorri.org/

For more info on the BOGO deal at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses visit: http://www.cardis.com/