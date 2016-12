Fourteen-year-old, Ruby McAloon, is taking her sewing skills to the national level. Ruby, a Barrington native, has been designing clothes since the age of 7. Not only has she attended the Teen Fashion Design Program at RISD, she recently made waves when she became the youngest designer ever to show a collection at Boston Fashion Week. Now, Ruby will compete on Season 2 of Project Runway Junior which premiers December 22nd at 10pm on Lifetime.

