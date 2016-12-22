‘Porch Pirate’ caught on house surveillance camera

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman said a thief made off with $400 worth of Christmas gifts that had just been delivered to her front porch.

Heather DePina said her surveillance cameras caught the crook in the act.

The video shows the thief pull into DePina’s driveway around noontime Wednesday. He exits the car smoking a cigarette and approaches DePina’s front porch. He’s then seen walking back to his car with packages in his arms. The video shows the man handing the packages to a woman in the passenger seat before driving away.

“He walked to the door, stole my packages and off he went like it was not a care in the world,” said DePina.

She said the boxes contained shoes, a blanket and a brand new iPad meant to be a Christmas gift for her three-year-old son.

“I’m sad for him because now I know on the 25th, he’s not getting that,” said DePina. “I could care less if I get up and I don’t have a present on Christmas, but what about him?”

She hopes to see the thief brought to justice.

Pawtucket Police are investigating the incident and told Eyewitness News another package was reported stolen on Wednesday around the same time in the same area. They believe the two incidents could be connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pawtucket Police.