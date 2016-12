NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The governor and state unions came together on Wednesday to help out Rhode Island’s neediest residents.

All December long, the AFL CIO has been collecting coat donations for the homeless.

They presented those coats to homeless advocates, to get them to the people who need them the most this winter.

In addition to coats, the Homeless Advocacy Project received toiletries and RIPTA bus tickets to get people to shelters.