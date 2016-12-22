Tobin reviewing Vatican document that may open door to communion for divorced, remarried Catholics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A document released by the Pope Francis eight months ago has signaled a path for divorced Catholics who civilly remarry to again receive communion, but church leaders in Rhode Island are taking a cautious approach.

The document – called the Amoris Letitia – is 255 pages in length, but the highest profile, and most controversial, section comes at “Chapter 8.” Language there opens the door for divorced Catholics who have remarried to again receive the sacrament.

Roman Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Providence Diocese has expressed openness to the church being flexible on the issue, and talked about the immense pain families go through when those who have remarried cannot receive communion.

But he said there is a lot of “confusion” surrounding the Pope’s message.

“It’s a pretty difficult scenario right now and let me say up front I don’t understand all the canon law,” Tobin said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “There are different interpretations that I find a little bit troublesome; some bishops conferences have said one thing other bishops in another country have said something else.”

He said he hopes the Vatican will provide clarity on the issue.

“I hope the Holy Father who has certainly championed and spoken all the time about the need for … dialogue and conversation, I hope he can continue that so that the whole church knows exactly where we’re going with that,” he said.

When asked what he is advising the priests to do in the Providence diocese, he said he has been encouraging them to read and study the Amoris Letitia.

“I have also established a task force here in the diocese comprised of about 20 people, clergy religious and laity in a variety of personal circumstances to study the document and give me some recommendations,” Tobin said. “I hope in the new year I will get some very specific recommendations about what to do with the document”

