PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor trailer rolled over on I-95 in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic on the highway.

The crash took place just after noon between northbound Exits 29 and 30.

Crews have since cleared the scene, according to the Department of Transportation, but drivers should still expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

It’s not yet clear if there were any injuries.

Crash cleared on I-95 NB at Exit 29 (US 1/Broadway/Cottage Street) in Pawtucket — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) December 22, 2016

Slow-moving traffic in this area of I-95 North. Seek alternate routes if you're able. https://t.co/8LQRqXTW1J — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) December 22, 2016