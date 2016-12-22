URI Receives Votes in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Poll

KINGSTON, R.I. – Rhode Island has received votes in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2017 Preseason Poll, announced Monday on baseballnews.com. It marks the first time since 2014 that the Rams have received votes in the publication’s preseason poll.

This coming season, URI will play a total of 12 games against other teams recognized in the poll: William & Mary (4), Arkansas (3), Bryant (3), McNeese State (1) and Missouri State (1). Rhody’s Atlantic 10 rivals Saint Joseph’s and VCU also received votes, but the Rams will not face either club during the regular season.

TCU claimed the No. 1 spot in the poll, followed by LSU, Florida, South Carolina and Oregon State. To view CBN’s full preseason listing, please click here.

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll – which first came out during the 1959 season – is college baseball’s oldest poll.