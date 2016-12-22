Web Extra: Centracchio discusses disturbing trend of terrorism

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the manhunt for the suspect in the Berlin Market Attack continues, the Christmas market has reopened.

On Wednesday, crews cleaned up the scene of the attack and removed debris.

Vendors also returned and are now trying to get back to business as usual, just days following the attack.

German police have now released a wanted poster for their main suspect.

Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian born man, should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help police find him.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.