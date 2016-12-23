Block Island wind turbine shut down

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the turbines on Block Island’s Deepwater Wind Project is already shut down, according to project officials.

Deepwater Wind stated that ‘Turbine Two’ will be offline for 45 days while it undergoes repairs.

The damage was caused by a drill bit that was left inside a generator during manufacturing in France, said Deepwater Wind.

The turbines, as the nation’s first offshore wind farm, began producing electricity earlier this month.