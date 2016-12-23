Cranston man arrested after ‘lengthy narcotics investigation’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A local man has been arrested by Cranston police after a ‘lengthy narcotics investigation’.

Martin Abreu, 28, of Cranston, was taken into custody following the execution of multiple search warrants on two separate locations in North Providence.

Special investigations detectives watched Abreu in multiple hand-to-hand drug deals. Detectives also discovered purchases of alleged fentanyl and heroin over the past month.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid that is approximately 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine and approximately 40 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

During Thursday morning’s raid, over 50 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of heroin, 6.6 grams of crack cocaine and 2.8 grams of cocaine were seize. Detectives also found $4,000, two flat screen TVs and a firearm.

Abreu has been previously convicted of a narcotics related charge and will be held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution. He has been charged with:

1 count of possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance

2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule 2 controlled substance

1 count of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance

1 count of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance

“Abreu’s arrest and the seizure of both heroin and fentanyl have eliminated an alleged distribution operation in our City. We, as a police department, will continue to make removing the Fentanyl and Heroin from our neighborhoods a priority and will dedicate whatever resources are necessary to accomplish this goal”, stated Colonel Winquist regarding this arrest.

Anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics activity in the City of Cranston is asked to contact the police department at 401-942-2211, through their SmartPhone App, or anonymously through “TipSoft” at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtipsstart.aspx.