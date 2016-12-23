East Providence stabbing victim laid to rest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends and family gathered at the Pentecostal Church of Christ to say goodbye and celebrate the life of Jasper Williams.

Williams, 24, died last week after succumbing to injuries sustained in a brutal stabbing on December 10, according to police.

Family members described Williams as a good man who didn’t deserve it. He left behind a young son, that he will now never see graduate, said Alecia Williams, the victim’s mother.

Police stated they still looking for James Stevens, 29, wanted for the murder of Williams.

Officials on Friday did not have any updates on the search to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Providence Police.