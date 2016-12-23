Fish markets see increase in sales as families prepare for Christmas Eve feasts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for business according to a local fish market owner.

William Foeri, from Digger’s Catch Seafood, sees a 75% spike in sales around Christmas. He attributes it to the feast of the seven fishes that local families celebrate.

The tradition of the seven fishes feast comes from southern Italy, where families replace meat for seven types of fish.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in five Rhode Islanders is Italian.

“It’s a family tradition that was passed on from my grandmother onto my mother, and now onto me.” said Alicia Cook from Cranston.

“We’ve been going to the same fish market for years and we place our order early and we go see them and we know the guys who are working.”

Digger’s Catch has employees working extra hours to keep up with the demand.

“We need it now,” said Foeri. “The state of Rhode Island, the economy, it’s a good sign. I think the economy is maybe on the upswing a little bit.”

Cook also stated, “I think anytime it can help local businesses increase their business, it’s great.”

The most popular types of seafood for the feast include eel, a Japanese fish called smelt and baccala, and a dry, salted cod.