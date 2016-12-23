In the Kitchen: Christmas Eve Celebration Dishes

Chef John Granata from Post Office Cafe is here making Christmas Eve Celebration Dishes along with TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito.
Roasted Dates Stuffed with Gorgonzola and wrapped with Applewood Smoked Bacon
Ingredients:
- 8 lg. Medjool Dates (pit removed)
- 1/4 cup Gorgonzola Cheese
- 8 strips Applewood smoked bacon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Cut a slit on the side of the dates and remove the pits.
- Stuff each date with gorgonzola.
- Wrap each date with bacon.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes until bacon is cooked.
Baked Portobello and Artichoke Casserole
Ingredients:
- 2 Portobello mushroom caps
- 1 can of artichoke quarters (drained well)
- 2 Roma tomatoes (seeded and diced)
- 1 clove garlic (diced)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 basil leaves (torn)
- 1 Tbs. mayonnaise
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano
- 8 oz. mozzarella cheese
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Keep oven on 425 degrees
- n a large bowl mix mayonnaise, cream cheese, Romano and mozzarella.
- Heat a large sauté pan on medium high heat.
- Add olive oil and mushrooms and sauté until soft.
- Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add artichokes, tomatoes and basil.
- Adjust flavor with salt and pepper.
- Drain off half of the liquid and mix with cheese mix.
- Place everything in a large casserole and bake fi 20 minutes until golden brown
- Serve with crostini or crackers.
Ingredients:
- 3 pieces of Barramundi
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1/4 cup Chianti vinegar
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 lb. prepared garlic butter
- 1 tbsp. fresh parsley chopped
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Place fish in a large casserole and season with salt and pepper
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Add wine, vinegar and lemon.
- Toss bread crumbs in a bowl with oregano and olive oil
- Spread crumbs over fish and top with garlic butter.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley.
Zabaglione
Ingredients:
- 8 egg yolks
- 8 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 cup Marsala wine
- 2 orange slices
- 1 pnt. Blueberries
- 1/2 qt. Strawberries
- 1 pnt. Blackberries or raspberries (or both!)
Directions:
- Whisk egg yolks, sugar and wine together in a stainless steel bowl over a double boiler until mixture is thick and resembles custard.
- Squeeze orange into mix.
- Mix fruit and place on the bottom of large red wine glasses.
- Pour Zabaglione over and garnish with nutmeg.